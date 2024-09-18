Leo: Your generous nature will prove to be a hidden blessing, helping you free yourself from negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, egoism, and jealousy. You may go shopping with your spouse to buy some valuable items for the household, which could put a bit of strain on your finances. An evening at the movies or a nice dinner with your spouse will put you in a relaxed and happy mood. Your partner will go out of their way to ensure your happiness. Work will be in your favour today, with everything going smoothly. Those living away from home may choose to unwind in a park or quiet spot after finishing their tasks. It's a wonderful day for your married life, so take the time to express your love to your partner. Remedy: For strong financial stability, apply a saffron mark on your forehead and near your navel.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.