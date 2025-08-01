Leo: You’ll feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health fully supporting your plans. There’s a chance of receiving unexpected financial gains, which could help ease many of your money-related concerns. Focus on your family’s well-being, and let your actions be guided by love and good intentions—not by greed. Taking personal advice or guidance will help strengthen your relationships. Students should avoid wasting time socializing too much. This is a crucial stage in their academic journey, and focused study is essential for success. If you think marriage is all about making compromises, today you might realize it's actually one of the best parts of your life. On the health front, consider running—it’s free, highly effective, and could do wonders for your fitness. Remedy: Distribute and eat white sweets to attract positive health energy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.