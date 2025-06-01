Leo: Your negative thinking is holding you back from making progress. It's time to realise that constant worrying is affecting your ability to think clearly. Try to focus on the positive side—your outlook will improve, and so will your decisions. Avoid the habit of living only for the moment and spending too much on fun and entertainment. This is also a good time to discuss your new plans and ideas with your parents. Plan a romantic evening to make the day special. You may get a great opportunity to showcase your talents. Leaving work early to spend time with your partner sounds good, but heavy traffic might spoil your plan. Still, you'll feel deeply connected with your spouse today and realise they truly are your soulmate. Remedy: Wear green clothes today for better luck and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: Purple.