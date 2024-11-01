Leo: Someone may try to dampen your mood, but don’t let minor irritations get the best of you. Unnecessary worries can weigh on your mind, even affecting your health and possibly causing skin issues. Advice from your father might prove especially helpful at work. A visit to relatives could turn out to be more enjoyable than you expect. Try to settle any ongoing disputes today rather than waiting. Some friends may drop by to spend time with you, but it’s best to avoid consuming alcohol, cigarettes, or other harmful substances. There may be some challenges in your married life today. You might feel a strong draw toward spirituality and could find yourself attending a yoga camp, reading a spiritual book, or listening to a Guru’s teachings. Remedy: Adding cardamom to your daily diet can help support your health.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2:30 pm.