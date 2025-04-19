Leo: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive expectations are powerful—they open the door for your hopes and dreams to take shape. Financial matters are likely to improve as the day progresses. A festive, joyful vibe at home will help melt away stress, so don’t just watch from the sidelines—join in and let yourself feel the warmth. Your energy will be soaring, especially as your beloved fills your heart with happiness. It’s also a good time to distance yourself from people who drain your energy or no longer align with your growth. Surround yourself with those who uplift you. In your marriage, love, laughter, and harmony take center stage today. You may also find comfort in opening up to a trusted friend or family member—sharing your emotions will lighten your heart. Remedy: Spread sweetness and joy by distributing jaggery sweets to the underprivileged—it will bring happiness to both you and those you help.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.