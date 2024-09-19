Leo: Your health will remain in excellent condition. You may feel tempted to earn quick money, but be cautious. Steer clear of controversial topics that could lead to arguments with loved ones. If you're going on a date, avoid bringing up sensitive issues. The additional knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage in dealing with peers. You'll tap into your hidden talents to make the most of the day. However, if you let others influence you more than your partner, it could lead to tension in your relationship. Remedy: To increase happiness and harmony in the family, apply saffron on a Peepal tree and tie it with a loose yellow thread.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.