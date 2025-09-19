Leo: Be cautious about consuming uncovered or exposed food, but avoid unnecessary stress as it may only affect your peace of mind. Support from your brother or sister is likely to bring you gains today. However, some older relatives may place unreasonable demands on you. Don’t lose heart—like melting ice, your worries will soon fade away. Remember, time moves quickly, so use it wisely and productively. On the personal front, you’ll get to enjoy the brighter side of marriage. Volunteering for a social cause or helping someone in need will refresh your energy like a tonic. Remedy: Begin your day by seeking the blessings of elders by touching their feet, to bring harmony within the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.