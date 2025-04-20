Leo: However, be careful at work or in business—even a small mistake could lead to financial loss. It’s a good day to reach out to people you haven’t spoken to in a while. A sudden romantic moment may surprise you and lift your mood. Your carefully planned moves at work will pay off, helping you finish your projects on time. It's also a favourable day to take on new assignments. You might come across an old item at home that brings back childhood memories and makes you feel nostalgic. After a long gap, you'll finally get quality time to spend with your partner. Remedy: For financial growth, chant Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha 11 times early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.