Leo: Today promises sheer pleasure as you embrace life to the fullest. Financial worries may ease with support from your parents. Your sharp wit will make you the center of attention at social gatherings, while your love life blossoms beautifully. A pleasant encounter at work may brighten your day. Though the morning could feel tiring, positive results will unfold as the day progresses. By evening, you’ll find time to connect with someone close. However, tensions with your spouse may surface, leading to disagreements that could linger longer than expected. Remedy: Worship an idol of your personal deity made of lead to boost career and business prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.