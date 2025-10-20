Leo: If possible, avoid long journeys today, as you may feel physically weak and traveling could make you more tired. Be cautious in financial matters — losses are likely if you invest based on someone else’s advice. Children will lend a hand in completing household tasks. Amid the rush of daily life, you’ll feel lucky to have such a wonderful partner by your side. Your energy and skills today will help you boost your earning potential, and travel opportunities could bring good prospects. Love after marriage may seem rare, but you’ll experience it beautifully throughout the day. Remedy: Grow and care for white flowering plants at home to attract good health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.