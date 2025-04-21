Leo: You’ll feel full of energy today, but work pressure might leave you feeling a bit irritated. Financial gains are likely to come from more than one source. Your children will be helpful in managing household chores. There’s a chance you may meet someone interesting today. Friends will appreciate you for successfully handling a tough task. You can make your spouse happy by setting work aside and spending quality time together. Your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful that you'll remember for a long time. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.