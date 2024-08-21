Leo: A flare-up of temper could lead to arguments and confrontations today. Be mindful of your habit of living in the moment and spending too much on entertainment. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm will help resolve domestic tensions and bring positive outcomes. Avoid using emotional manipulation with your partner. Take advantage of any new moneymaking ideas that come to you today, and make sure not to waste your valuable time. Remember to cherish the present, as time once lost can't be regained. Your spouse may seem overly self-centered today. Remedy: Wearing multi-colored printed clothes will help your business or work life flourish.

• Lucky Color: Gold

• Lucky Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM