Leo: Your pleasant personality will draw people’s attention today, and you’ll carry a positive aura as you step out. However, your mood may get disturbed if you lose a valuable item. Some challenges may come your way—stay practical and don’t expect too much from those who offer help. Stay cautious, as someone might try to harm your reputation. Your steady efforts will bring good results. Avoid unnecessary arguments, as they could spoil your mood and waste your time. At home, your spouse may raise an issue based on something heard in the neighbourhood. Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys or dolls to poor and needy children.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.