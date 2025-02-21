Leo: Your playful and childlike nature will shine today, keeping you in a joyful mood. Financial gains are likely with the support of your siblings, so consider seeking their advice. It's also a great day to reconnect with old contacts and relationships. Be mindful and thoughtful in matters of love. You may feel drawn to charity and social work—dedicating time to a noble cause can make a significant impact. In married life, you will let go of past sorrows and embrace the beauty of the present. If you live far from family, homesickness may strike, but a heartfelt conversation with loved ones will bring comfort. Remedy: To relieve stress, offer money to a snake charmer for feeding milk to a snake.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1 pm.