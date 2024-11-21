Leo: Engaging in charity work today will bring you a sense of mental peace and comfort. However, unexpected bills could put a strain on your finances. Family members may overreact to minor issues, so try to maintain your composure. If you've been rude in your relationship, an apology can help mend things. At work, someone might surprise you with a kind gesture. Your communication skills will shine and leave a positive impression. However, having excessive expectations in your married life today could lead to disappointment, so approach situations with patience and understanding. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:10 am and 12 pm.