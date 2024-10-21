Leo: Outdoor sports will catch your interest today, and practising meditation or yoga will bring positive results. Businesspeople might benefit financially with the help of a close friend, which could help resolve several problems. Expect a pleasant evening with friends or relatives dropping by. However, small issues could strain your relationship with your partner. Work-related stress might still occupy your mind, leaving little time for family and friends. While it’s fine to talk to acquaintances, avoid sharing your deepest secrets unless you're sure of their intentions. Unplanned expenses today could cause tension in your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: Wear a copper or gold bangle to improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.