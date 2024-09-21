Leo: Your personality will shine like a pleasant fragrance today, leaving a lasting impression. If you’ve been spending carelessly, now is the time to rein in those habits and start saving. An evening social event will turn out to be more enjoyable than you anticipated. However, your partner may seem a bit irritable, which could weigh on your mind. While travel may not bring immediate results, it will set a strong foundation for future success. You might find yourself frustrated with your spouse over something as simple as grocery shopping. Consider spending time grooming yourself, as enhancing your appearance can boost your confidence and help you create a better version of yourself. Remedy: To enrich your love life, share saffron-colored sweet pudding with the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.