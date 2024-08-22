Leo: Shift your thoughts towards positive thinking to combat the intimidating monster of fear; otherwise, you risk becoming a passive victim of this powerful force. If you're running a business with close ones or relatives, exercise extra caution today to avoid potential financial losses. Controlling your emotions may be challenging, but resist the urge to nag those around you, or you might find yourself isolated. Your long-held erotic fantasies could come true today, so there's no need to just dream about them anymore. Avoid being too pushy at work, as tempers could flare—take the time to understand others' needs before making decisions. You value personal space, and today you'll likely have plenty of free time, which you can use to play a game or hit the gym. The day promises good food, romantic moments, and overall enjoyment. Remedy: Increase your career prospects by placing an empty mud pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Color: Aqua

Lucky Time: 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM