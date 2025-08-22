Leo: Your playful, childlike side will shine through today, keeping you in a cheerful mood. An old friend may seek financial help, but lending money could strain your own finances. Household responsibilities may keep you occupied for most of the day. Despite other demands, you and your partner will remain deeply connected, cherishing your bond. Charity and social work will appeal to you, and your contribution can make a real difference. After several ups and downs, today will feel like a golden day in your married life. The day may end on a fun note, perhaps with a movie outing with friends. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal in your home to maintain peace and harmony within the family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.