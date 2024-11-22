Leo: Your quick thinking and actions will help resolve a long-standing issue. Invest any surplus money in a secure option that will provide good returns in the future. You will play the role of a peacemaker in the family by listening to everyone’s concerns and maintaining harmony. Overlook minor disagreements in your love life for the sake of peace. While sports are important, ensure they don’t interfere with your studies or responsibilities. Today, your marriage will feel more beautiful and fulfilling than ever. Avoid stress and make time for proper rest to maintain your well-being. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by showing respect and care for your sister, daughter, and aunts (both maternal and paternal).

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm and 3:50 pm.