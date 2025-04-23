Leo: Take some time to relax today and enjoy the company of close friends and family. You might receive support or benefits through your brother or sister. It's also a good time to share your new ideas or plans with your parents—they’re likely to be supportive. You’ll come to see how powerful love can be—it truly fills every gap. You have the potential to achieve a lot, so don’t miss the opportunities that come your way. While you may keep thinking about getting fit and rejuvenated, it’s likely you'll struggle to follow through today too. Your spouse’s warmth and care will make you feel truly special, like royalty. Remedy: For better health, donate a cow. If that’s not possible, donate an amount equal to its cost at a temple or ashram.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.