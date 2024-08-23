Leo: Try to leave work early today and enjoy some recreational time. If you have invested in land overseas, today could be a good day to sell it at a profitable price. Be cautious, as friends might become overly involved in your personal life. Your mood could be affected by harsh words from your partner. While it's important to stay focused and use your time wisely, don't forget the value of being flexible and spending quality time with your family. Tensions in your married life could arise due to a relative, friend, or neighbour. On the bright side, it's a great day to relax and perhaps catch a movie with friends. Remedy: For peace and harmony in your family, store Gangajal in a green bottle and bury it near the root of a peepul tree.

Lucky Color: Teal

Lucky Time: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM