Leo: Relief from a prolonged illness may be on the way, giving you a fresh sense of energy. Important plans are likely to materialize today, bringing new financial gains. On the personal front, however, someone at home may be irritated with your actions, and friendships could feel strained—so tread carefully to preserve harmony. Make wise use of your free time, as idleness might hold you back. Be cautious, as a stranger could create misunderstandings between you and your partner. On a brighter note, the day is excellent for tapping into your creativity—your innovative ideas may turn out to be truly pathbreaking. Remedy: Help underprivileged students by offering books, writing materials, uniforms, or other educational support. This will enhance Mercury’s positive influence and remove obstacles in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.