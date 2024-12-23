Leo: Avoid mental tension and stress to ensure a happy and peaceful day. You’ll have a significant amount of money today, bringing you peace of mind. However, domestic chores may feel exhausting and could contribute to mental strain. Your boundless love will be deeply cherished by your partner. At work, your boss might appreciate your efforts and praise your performance. While it’s fine to converse with acquaintances, avoid sharing personal secrets unless you’re sure of their intentions. Your spouse will make you feel that true bliss exists right here on earth. Remedy: Distribute sweets and savouries made from yellow chana dal to those in need of excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.