Leo: Your cheerful nature will brighten the mood of those around you. Property deals are likely to work out in your favour, bringing in great profits. Stay open to new ideas and don’t hesitate to seek support from close friends. Romance is in the air today, and you'll likely feel a strong emotional connection with your partner. While sports and physical activity are important, make sure they don’t interfere with your studies or responsibilities. Your spouse will be especially loving and full of positive energy today. When starting something new, focus on the task itself instead of worrying too much about the outcome. Keep your attention on your work and stay dedicated. Remedy: Donate a flag at a religious place to attract success and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.