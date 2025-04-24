Leo: Your health will stay stable despite a busy routine, but don’t take it for granted—caring for your well-being is one of life’s true commitments. Those involved in the stock market should be cautious today, as losses are possible. Stay alert and review your investments carefully. Work-related stress might occupy your mind, leaving little room for family or social time. Be careful of one-sided attraction—it could lead to emotional trouble. Business partnerships started today may turn out well in the long run, but expect some resistance or disagreements with partners in the beginning. Feeling the weight of time, you may crave solitude. Spending time alone could actually do you a lot of good today. Your spouse’s harsh behaviour might upset you—try to stay calm and composed. Remedy: To promote harmony within the family, offer milk, mishri (sugar crystals), and a white rose at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: Before 2 pm.