Leo: Elevate your life to experience the boundless beauty of infinite possibilities. The first step in this journey is to let go of worry. Financial strain could lead to tension within the family today, so be thoughtful in your conversations and consider seeking advice from family members. If you spend too much time on outdoor activities at the expense of your studies, you might face the disappointment of your parents. Balancing your career planning with your hobbies is key to keeping them happy. When you meet the love of your life, nothing else will seem necessary, and you may come to realize this today. Spending time with a friend is a good idea, but avoid drinking alcohol, as it could waste your time and energy. Marriage is often said to be destined, and today, your spouse will make you believe it. It's also a fantastic day to tap into your creativity and come up with groundbreaking ideas. Remedy: Share your meals with elderly Brahmins to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.