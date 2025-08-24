Leo: You will feel energetic and active today, with good health on your side. Financial matters look promising, and if you had lent money to someone, you are likely to get it back. Shopping with your spouse will not only be enjoyable but will also deepen your bond. On the personal front, you’ll realize the depth of your partner’s love. Progress at work is also likely. Spending time with a good book or magazine will keep you engaged. The day will be filled with romance, affection, and joyful moments with your better half. Remedy: Chanting the Mercury Gayatri Mantra in the morning can bring positive results in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.