Leo: Stay patient, as your consistent efforts combined with wisdom and understanding will lead to success. Businesspeople may receive financial support from a close friend today, helping resolve some ongoing issues. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight. Romance will be thrilling, so reach out to your loved one and make the most of the day. In your free time, you’ll enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky, appreciating the fresh air. Your calm mindset will keep you balanced and productive throughout the day. Though men and women may come from different worlds, today is a day where love will bring them closer. You may find comfort in sharing your deepest feelings and sorrows with a trusted friend or relative. Remedy: Offer water to a Pipal tree to ensure a smooth and positive day.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.