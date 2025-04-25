Leo: Keep your mind active by reading something interesting today. Financial problems may ease with the support of your friends. Be cautious of people who make big promises but don’t follow through—don’t waste time on empty words. Your love life is likely to bring you a truly wonderful experience today. You may feel drawn to charity or social work—giving your time to a good cause can make a big difference. In married life, love and good food go hand in hand, and today you’ll enjoy both to the fullest. The day will start on a high note, keeping your energy and mood upbeat throughout. Remedy: Feed reddish-brown ants with sweet items like khand or mishri to maintain harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.