Leo: Today will be a joyful day filled with happiness. You’ll make good money, but be mindful not to spend it too freely. Take the opportunity to spend quality time with those who love and care for you. Despite feeling unable to overcome certain social barriers, the support of your seniors and colleagues at work will boost your morale. Today, you won’t be concerned about what others think of you. You might prefer to spend your free time alone, enjoying some solitude. However, your spouse might encourage you to go out when you’re not in the mood, or vice versa, which could lead to some irritation. Remedy: To enhance your love life, consider feeding black-and-white dogs with rotis or bread.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Time: 2:45 PM - 4:15 PM