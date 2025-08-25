Leo: health remains good today, and your cheerful mindset will keep you confident and energized. However, a financial setback early in the day may upset you. A letter or message may bring joyful news for the whole family. Avoid being revengeful towards your partner—it will only worsen matters. Instead, stay calm and express your true feelings. Connect with experienced and established people who can guide you about future opportunities. Use your confidence to build new contacts and friendships. Minor differences with your spouse—such as conflicting moods—may cause irritation, but they are likely to pass quickly. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, worship Goddess Saraswati.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.