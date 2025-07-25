Leo: Excessive worry and stress could take a toll on your health today, so it's important to stay calm and avoid mental clutter. Steer clear of confusion and frustration to maintain clarity and peace of mind. New income opportunities may arise through people within your network. However, be cautious—don’t let friends or relatives manage your finances, as it could lead to overspending. You’ll have a heartwarming realization of your partner’s deep love for you. Use your free time to bond with the younger members of your family—the conversations will be refreshing and lighthearted. An emotional exchange with your spouse may unfold through a simple glance—your eyes will say more than words. A warm moment with your mother could brighten your day, as she shares sweet stories from your childhood. Remedy: To support better health, throw an impure or damaged coin into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.