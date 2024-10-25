Leo: Your optimism will flourish like a beautiful, fragrant flower today. If you’re traveling, take extra care of your belongings, as being careless could lead to losses or theft. Be mindful of your words—avoiding thoughtless remarks can help you protect the feelings of loved ones. A sudden shift in your romantic mood might leave you feeling unsettled. Understanding the fleeting nature of time, you may feel drawn to spend some quiet time alone, which could be quite refreshing. Your spouse may feel a bit hurt if they learn something unexpected about your past today. You’re likely to spend meaningful time with your partner, deepening your emotional bond. Remedy: For financial prosperity, consider donating red bangles and clothing to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.