Leo

An enjoyable evening with friends is on the cards, but watch your consumption. Avoid risky financial propositions. Reconnect with old contacts—these relationships may prove valuable. Communication from your loved one is likely to uplift your day. Make good use of leisure time or you risk falling behind. Expect special attention from your spouse, but some family tensions may make you withdrawal-prone. Remedy: Donate white clothing to women for greater prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.