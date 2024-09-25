Leo: Fear can dampen your joy, but it's important to realize that it's often a result of our own thoughts and imagination. It stifles spontaneity, robs you of the joy of living, and hampers your efficiency—so it's best to address it early before it holds you back. Financially, you'll remain strong today, with the favorable alignment of planets bringing multiple opportunities to earn money. Some unexpected good news later in the day will bring joy to the entire family. Try to change your habit of constantly falling in and out of love. Challenging times at work will ease with the timely help of colleagues, allowing you to regain your professional confidence. It's an excellent day for both social and religious gatherings. However, your spouse might be too occupied to spend much time with you. Remedy: To maintain good health, make sure your home gets plenty of natural sunlight.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.