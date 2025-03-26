Leo: Reuniting with an old friend will lift your spirits today. If you're worried about finances, consider seeking advice from an elder on money management and savings. It's a good day to reconnect with people you seldom meet. Your love life will be as delightful as the aroma of chocolate blended with ginger and roses. Avoid being too pushy at work—understanding others' needs before making decisions will help maintain harmony. You have a unique personality, enjoying both social gatherings and moments of solitude. Fortunately, you'll find some much-needed "me time" today. A series of conflicts may strain your relationship, but don’t give up too easily—resolution is possible with patience and understanding. Remedy: To advance in your professional life, drink water stored in an orange or red glass bottle after keeping it under the sun.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 6 pm.