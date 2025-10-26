Leo:

Don’t pressure others; instead, consider their needs for mutual happiness. Start saving—excessive spending could cause trouble. Your good mood uplifts others, but avoid overt displays of affection, which can sometimes harm relationships. Focus on implementing plans rather than just making them. Enjoy alone time or tidy up your space. Expect a loving interaction with your spouse. Remedy: Chanting 'ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः' (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namha) 11 times is auspicious.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.