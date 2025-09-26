Leo: This is likely to be a beneficial day, bringing relief from a prolonged illness. Keep a close watch on your expenses, as careless spending may create problems later. Small improvements at home will brighten up the atmosphere. Love will radiate positive energy. You may plan to leave work early to spend time with your partner, but heavy traffic could spoil those plans. Still, your sincere efforts to strengthen your married life will bring results better than expected. A relaxed evening with movies and cheerful conversations with loved ones could make the day truly enjoyable. Remedy: Chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra regularly for steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.