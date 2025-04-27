Leo: A lack of willpower today might leave you vulnerable to emotional and mental strain. Remember, during challenging times, it is your saved wealth that becomes your true support—so begin saving today and steer clear of unnecessary expenses. Keep your temper in check to avoid hurting your loved ones. On the bright side, your love life will bloom beautifully today, bringing warmth and joy. Those running small businesses might face some financial setbacks, but don't lose heart—if you stay committed and focused, success will surely follow. Charity and social work will call to you today, offering a wonderful opportunity to make a meaningful difference. Though love after marriage can often feel challenging, today you’ll experience it flowing effortlessly and sweetly. Remedy: Wear clean, well-ironed clothes to attract Venus's blessings and enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.