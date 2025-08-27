Leo: Leave work early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. New income opportunities may come your way through acquaintances. Social gatherings will be a great chance to strengthen ties with influential people. Family members of your spouse may cause some minor disturbances, and being too open about your plans could put a project at risk. Attending seminars or exhibitions will prove valuable, giving you fresh knowledge and useful contacts. Your spouse might unintentionally disrupt one of your plans, but try to stay calm and patient. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, read the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.