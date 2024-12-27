Leo: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will brighten your day, reflecting the kindness and support you offer to others—much like a tree providing shade while standing in the scorching sun. While money holds significance, avoid letting financial concerns strain your relationships. The cheerful disposition of family members will create a warm and lively atmosphere at home. You may have a chance encounter with someone intriguing today. This is also a great opportunity to spend quality time with your partner and share your feelings openly. Your spouse will go out of their way to make you feel cherished. Make it a point to complete tasks instead of delaying them—it will serve you well. Remedy: To enhance your financial well-being, consider donating books or educational materials to deserving students, academicians, or scholars.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.