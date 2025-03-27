Leo: Encourage yourself to stay optimistic, as it boosts confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Your financial situation may improve through speculation or unexpected gains. A friend's troubles might leave you feeling concerned and upset. Be mindful while handling situations, as your spouse’s mood may not be at its best. You are likely to receive compliments at work. It’s a good day to indulge in recreation and entertainment. However, external interference could create tension in your marital relationship, so be cautious. Remedy: Establish a Guru Yantra engraved on gold or bronze and worship it daily for a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am.