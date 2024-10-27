Leo: Your spouse’s health may need extra care and attention today. Financial gains are likely, and for some, a new addition to the family will bring joy and celebration. You'll be in a romantic mood, with plenty of opportunities to express love. Hard work and patience will lead you to your goals. While you often put family needs first, today you’ll find some time to relax and maybe explore a new hobby. Your partner may surprise you with a thoughtful gesture, making it a memorable day. Remedy: Keep your health in top shape by reciting “ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः” (Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice daily.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1.50 pm to 2.40 pm.