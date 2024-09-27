Leo: Take care not to neglect your health. While you'll earn well today, rising expenses may make saving difficult. Be self-reliant and make your own decisions when considering new investments. Don’t disappoint your partner today, as you may regret it later. Unfortunately, some of your free time might get wasted on unimportant tasks. Your spouse may feel uncertain about your loyalty due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, they will understand and offer you a warm hug. Spending time watching movies on TV and chatting with loved ones—what could be better? With a little effort, this could be your day. Tip: Drink water from a silver vessel to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.