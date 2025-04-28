Leo: Focus on improving your health and personality today for a better and more fulfilling life. If you're worried about finances, seek advice from an elder on how to manage and save money. It’s a good day for giving and receiving gifts from your loved ones. However, be cautious — someone might try to harm your reputation. At work, it’s important to adjust to the situation and stay quiet unless necessary, as speaking unnecessarily could get you into trouble. Make sure you use your free time wisely; otherwise, you may fall behind in life. Your spouse might not meet your daily needs today, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Reciting the Shri Suktam, especially on Fridays, will help bring happiness and success in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.