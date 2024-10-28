Leo: Your father may decide to disinherit you from the family property, but don’t be discouraged. Remember, while prosperity can bring comfort, challenges often strengthen resilience. Be mindful of your spending today and avoid unnecessary expenses. It’s a favorable day for exchanging gifts with loved ones, and if you're separated from your partner, you may find yourself missing them deeply and talking for hours over the phone. Your partner will be enthusiastic about your new ideas and plans. You might also receive recognition or appreciation for past help you offered to someone. A heartfelt conversation with your partner today will remind you of the deep love you share.

Remedy: For good health, consider donating barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.