Leo: Today, you are filled with hope and positivity. However, a disagreement over finances may arise with your spouse, as they might criticize your spending habits. Grandchildren will bring immense joy. Romance will be thrilling—reach out to your special someone and make the most of the day. Your professional skills may be put to the test, so focus your efforts to achieve the desired results. An unexpected visit from a relative may require your attention. This could turn out to be the most memorable day of your married life, as you experience the true bliss of love. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, keep a piece of silver along with some Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5:30 pm.