Leo: Your aspirations and ambitions may be clouded by self-doubt or fear today. Seeking the right guidance can help you navigate through this and regain confidence. Businesspersons may face minor setbacks or losses, and some additional spending might be necessary to boost or improve operations. However, attending social gatherings can open doors to valuable connections with influential individuals—an opportunity worth seizing. On the personal front, your partner may seem a little irritable today, which could weigh on your mood. Try to stay patient and understanding. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to carve out some time for yourself. Consider engaging in a creative activity—it could be both refreshing and fulfilling. Be mindful and gentle in your intimate moments, as either you or your partner might be prone to minor discomfort or injury. Remember, your thoughts shape your reality—take some time to read something insightful that stimulates deeper thinking. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa to support your well-being and strengthen your mental and physical health.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.