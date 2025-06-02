Leo: Pay some attention to your health today. If you invest your savings in safe, traditional options, you’re likely to make some profit. However, your stubborn attitude may upset family members and close friends. If you're planning a romantic outing, make sure to dress well—ignoring this may annoy your partner. On the career front, you'll have both the energy and skills needed to boost your income. You’ll also try to use your free time to complete tasks you’ve been putting off. While not everything may go your way today, you’ll still enjoy some quality moments with your spouse. Remedy: To bring happiness to your family life, donate a bronze diya at a temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu.

